What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Neemuch? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Neemuch is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Neemuch? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Neemuch amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Neemuch? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Neemuch is Rs. 4,177.