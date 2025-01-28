Hero Xoom on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Gandhidham.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
Hero Xoom on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Gandhidham.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Gandhidham for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Gandhidham includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Gandhidham, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Gandhidham and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Gandhidham.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,200 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,500 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,700 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,180
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price