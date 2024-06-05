Hero Xoom on road price in Morbi starts from Rs. 89,200.
Hero Xoom on road price in Morbi starts from Rs. 89,200.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,180 in Morbi.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Morbi for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Morbi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Morbi, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,684 in Morbi and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Morbi.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,200 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,500 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,700 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,180
