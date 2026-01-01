|Engine
|890 cc
The Hypermotard V2 STD, is listed at ₹18.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hypermotard V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hypermotard V2 STD is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Livery.
The Hypermotard V2 STD is powered by a 890 cc engine.
In the Hypermotard V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs.