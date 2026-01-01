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Hypermotard V2PriceSpecifications
Ducati Hypermotard V2 Front Left View
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Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Hypermotard V2 Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Hypermotard V2 specs and features

Hypermotard V2 SP

Hypermotard V2 SP Prices

The Hypermotard V2 SP, is listed at ₹23.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hypermotard V2 SP Mileage

All variants of the Hypermotard V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hypermotard V2 SP Colours

The Hypermotard V2 SP is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Livery.

Hypermotard V2 SP Engine and Transmission

The Hypermotard V2 SP is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Hypermotard V2 SP vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hypermotard V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs.

Hypermotard V2 SP Specs & Features

Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP Price

Hypermotard V2 SP

₹23.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,78,000
RTO
1,78,240
Insurance
59,637
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,15,877
EMI@49,777/mo
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Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Rear Caliper
2 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
120.32 ps @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate ,Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
96 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Kayaba rear shock (pre-load and rebound). Aluminum double-sided
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba front fork
Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP EMI
EMI44,800 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,84,289
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,84,289
Interest Amount
6,03,681
Payable Amount
26,87,970

Ducati Hypermotard V2 other Variants

Hypermotard V2 STD

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,53,000
RTO
1,44,240
Insurance
50,685
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,925
EMI@39,719/mo
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Ducati Hypermotard V2 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
Hypermotard V2vsStreetfighter V2
Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950

17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs
Hypermotard V2vsHypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs
Hypermotard V2vsHypermotard 698 Mono
Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Hypermotard V2vsFTR
Triumph Speed Triple 1200

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

17.95 Lakhs
Hypermotard V2vsSpeed Triple 1200

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