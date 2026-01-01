hamburger icon
BMW K 1600 Bagger Front Right Side View
1/9
BMW K 1600 Bagger Left View
2/9
BMW K 1600 Bagger Engine View
3/9
BMW K 1600 Bagger Front Tyre View
4/9
BMW K 1600 Bagger Headlight View
5/9
BMW K 1600 Bagger Model Name View
6/9

BMW K 1600 Bagger Pro

41.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW K 1600 Bagger Key Specs
Engine1649 cc
View all K 1600 Bagger specs and features

K 1600 Bagger Pro

K 1600 Bagger Pro Prices

The K 1600 Bagger Pro, is listed at ₹41.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

K 1600 Bagger Pro Mileage

All variants of the K 1600 Bagger offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

K 1600 Bagger Pro Colours

The K 1600 Bagger Pro is available in 3 colour options: Manhattan Metallic Matt, Blackstrom Metallic, Style Exclusive.

K 1600 Bagger Pro Engine and Transmission

The K 1600 Bagger Pro is powered by a 1649 cc engine.

K 1600 Bagger Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the K 1600 Bagger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW K 1600 Grand America priced ₹33 Lakhs or the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse priced ₹43.19 Lakhs.

K 1600 Bagger Pro Specs & Features

The K 1600 Bagger Pro has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

BMW K 1600 Bagger Pro Price

K 1600 Bagger Pro

₹41.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,50,000
RTO
3,00,000
Insurance
76,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,26,690
EMI@88,699/mo
BMW K 1600 Bagger Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
26.5 L
Length
2470 mm
Height
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
344 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
1000 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
320 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
160.43 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil/Water Cooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
Clutch
Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
6
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut, 115 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, 125 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Tyre Pressure Control, Revolution Counter, Gear Shift Assist Pro, On-Board Computer, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Radio Software, Glove Compartment
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10.25 Inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 16 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
BMW K 1600 Bagger Pro EMI
EMI79,829 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
37,14,021
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
37,14,021
Interest Amount
10,75,707
Payable Amount
47,89,728

BMW K 1600 Bagger other Variants

K 1600 Bagger STD

₹39.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,62,000
RTO
2,84,960
Insurance
73,740
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,20,700
EMI@84,271/mo
BMW K 1600 Bagger Alternatives

BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsK 1600 Grand America
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

43.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsPursuit Dark Horse
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

39.9 - 42.82 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsGold Wing
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsChieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
K 1600 BaggervsChieftain Limited

