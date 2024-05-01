BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 33.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 33.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW K 1600 Bagger dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW K 1600 Bagger is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Lucknow, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Lucknow and Indian Chieftain starting at Rs. 32.01 Lakhs in Lucknow. Variants On-Road Price BMW K 1600 Bagger STD ₹ 33.50 Lakhs