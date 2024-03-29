Saved Articles

BMW K 1600 Bagger STD

32.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW K 1600 Bagger Key Specs
Engine1649 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Speed200 kmph
View all K 1600 Bagger specs and features

K 1600 Bagger STD Latest Updates

K 1600 Bagger falls under Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of K 1600 Bagger STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 32.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 26.5 L
  • Length: 2470 mm
  • Max Power: 160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
    ...Read More

    BMW K 1600 Bagger STD Price

    STD
    ₹32.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1649 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,90,000
    RTO
    2,39,200
    Insurance
    64,763
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    32,93,963
    EMI@70,800/mo
    BMW K 1600 Bagger STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    26.5 L
    Length
    2470 mm
    Wheelbase
    1618 mm
    Height
    1340 - 1440 mm
    Kerb Weight
    344 kg
    Saddle Height
    750 mm
    Width
    1000 mm
    Wheel Size
    17 inch
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    450.5 km
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    Max Power
    160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
    Stroke
    67.5 mm
    Max Torque
    180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    1649 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
    Clutch
    Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    6
    Starting
    Self Start Only,Remote Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    72 mm
    Chassis
    Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
    Front Suspension
    BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Dynamic
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mm
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    10.25 Coloured TFT Screen
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 16 Ah, maintenance-free
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    BMW K 1600 Bagger STD EMI
    EMI63,720 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    29,64,566
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    29,64,566
    Interest Amount
    8,58,639
    Payable Amount
    38,23,205

