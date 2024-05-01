BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 33.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 33.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW K 1600 Bagger dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
BMW K 1600 Bagger on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW K 1600 Bagger is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Kolkata, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Kolkata and Indian Chieftain starting at Rs. 32.01 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price BMW K 1600 Bagger STD ₹ 33.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price