In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 bagger
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.94 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS