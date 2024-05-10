Own a Kia car? There is a new live-consulting service now available in India

In a stated bid to improve transparency in the service of their vehicles across the country, Kia India on Friday announced the launch of its Kia Krystal program under which customers can benefit from live consulting and video streaming facilities when their vehicles are taken into servicing. Available via the official Kia India app - My Kia - the Kia Krystal program seeks to provide customers access to key vehicle-related information like nature of work, costs and responses to queries.

The real-time consultation facility is now available at across 237 Kia dealerships while the live streaming service for vehicles is at 25 dealers at present. The company informs through a press statement that it is looking at taking the live streaming facility to as many as 60 dealerships by the close of 2024.

According to company officials, the need for something like Kia Krystal has cropped up from internal research that shows that many customers opt for 'pick and drop' facilities when wanting to get their vehicles serviced. A few also send in their vehicles through their drivers. As such, the need for them to monitor progress on the work being carried out becomes important. “Through Kia Krystal, we are aiming at building more trust by facilitating greater transparency to position ourselves as a customer-centric brand," said Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia India. “Going forward, Kia India will expand Kia Krystal’s ambit to include a new process for welcome calls, aimed at onboarding new customers post-sales and keeping them informed about ownership programs and offerings."

Kia made its India debut back in 2019 with the Seltos SUV and currently also offers models like Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6.

