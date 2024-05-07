Check out Kia's most affordable upcoming electric SUV

Kia has teased the production version of the EV3
The compact electric SUV will be revealed on 23rd May
The EV3 will sit below the EV9 which is the flagship electric SUV from the brand currently.
The design inspiration for the EV3 comes from the EV9 which has been very well received throughout the world.
The overall silhouette of the SUV is quite boxy with a flat bonnet, chunky wheel arches and a squared-off rear end which does resemble EV9 a lot.
The concept version of the EV3 has already been showcased. Kia is following their ‘Opposites United’ philosophy.
As of now, specifications regarding the battery size, range, electric motor outputs and acceleration figures are not known.
As of now, it is not known whether the electric SUV will make its way to India or not.