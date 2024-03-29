Ampere Reo Li Plus on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 73,500.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Reo Li Plus dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Ampere Reo Li Plus on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Reo Li Plus is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Coimbatore, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Coimbatore and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Reo Li Plus STD ₹ 73,500
