Ampere Reo Li Plus on road price in Ajmer starts from Rs. 73,500.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Reo Li Plus dealers and showrooms in Ajmer for best offers.
Ampere Reo Li Plus on road price breakup in Ajmer includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Reo Li Plus is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Ajmer, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Ajmer and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Ajmer.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Reo Li Plus STD ₹ 73,500
*Ex-showroom price
