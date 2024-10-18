Triumph Daytona 660 deliveries begin in India

Triumph India has commenced deliveries of the Daytona 660 in India. The motorcycle was recently launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹9.72 lakh ex-showroom. Now, Triumph has started deliveries of the Daytona 660 to its customers. Triumph Daytona 660 competes against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 , Aprilia RS 660 and Suzuki GSX-8R .

What is powering the Triumph Daytona 660?

The Daytona 660 is equipped with the same 660 cc engine found in the Trident and Tiger Sport models. This engine is an in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that operates on a 240-degree firing order. Triumph has, however, modified the engine's tuning. It now produces a maximum power output of 93.70 bhp at 11,250 rpm, along with a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. In contrast, the Trident 660 delivers 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles feature a 6-speed transmission. The service interval for the Daytona 660 is set at 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever occurs first. In addition to the existing Road and Rain riding modes, a new Sport riding mode has also been introduced.

What are the hardware components of the Triumph Daytona 660?

Triumph incorporates a tubular steel perimeter frame, which is suspended by 41 mm upside-down separate function Big Piston forks, providing 110 mm of travel at the front. At the rear, a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment offers 130 mm of travel. The sport tourer is equipped with twin 310 mm discs at the front, featuring 4-piston calipers, and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper for braking. Additionally, dual-channel ABS is included as a standard feature.

What are the colours of the Triumph Daytona 660?

Triumph sells the Daytona 660 in three colour options - Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red.

