Honda Rebel 500 starts arriving at dealerships

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the Rebel 500 in Indian market back in May. Now, the premium cruiser motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships. So, interested customers can now check the motorcycle out in person. The motorcycle is sold through BigWing Topline dealerships and the deliveries will be starting soon.

What are the rivals of the Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 competes against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Kawasaki Eliminator.

The Honda Rebel 500 features updates that largely focus on rider comfort and ergonomics. (Honda)

What are the specifications of the Honda Rebel 500?

Honda is using a 471 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that is rated for 45 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel using a 6-speed gearbox that uses a chain drive. The configuration emphasizes low- and mid-range torque, making the bike particularly suitable for urban commuting and effortless highway cruising.

The powertrain features an 8-valve DOHC setup, designed to provide a smooth and linear power delivery across the entire rev range. Additionally, the bike is fitted with a short, low-mounted exhaust that contributes to its overall compact design.

What are the features of the Honda Rebel 500?

The motorcycle is equipped with a comprehensive LED lighting system, featuring a round headlight that complements its vintage aesthetic. The dashboard is enhanced with an inverted LCD display, providing essential riding information such as speed, gear position, and fuel level.

Design elements include a steeply angled fuel tank, wide handlebars, and a limited application of body paint—all contributing to a stripped-down bobber appearance. The bike will be available in a solo-plus pillion setup, with no additional variants anticipated at the time of launch.

What is the hardware on duty on the Honda Rebel 500?

The Rebel 500 is constructed on a tubular steel frame and has a seat height of 690 mm, which makes it suitable for a diverse array of riders. It is equipped with telescopic front forks and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear for its suspension.

For braking purposes, the motorcycle features a 296 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, along with standard dual-channel ABS. The wheels are fitted with Dunlop tyres, measuring 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear.

