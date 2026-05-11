Ducati launches ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, first unit delivered

Ducati has launched the ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, with the first customer motorcycle delivered in Mumbai. The limited-edition superbike, developed in collaboration with Lamborghini, is already sold out globally, with only a limited allocation available for the Indian market. Priced at ₹1 crore (ex-showroom), the motorcycle combines Ducati’s high-performance superbike engineering with Lamborghini-inspired design and exclusivity.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini marks the third collaboration between the two iconic Italian brands after the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. This special edition draws inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto, the company’s flagship hybrid super sports car and its first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). Ducati says the partnership reflects the shared values of advanced technology, performance, and craftsmanship associated with both manufacturers.

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Based on the Panigale V4 S, the motorcycle receives several exclusive design elements inspired by the Revuelto. These include forged aluminium wheels styled after Lamborghini’s supercar, a redesigned tail section, revised aerodynamic wings, and a bespoke seat inspired by the Revuelto’s cabin. The motorcycle also gets a unique exposed carbon-fibre finish with Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto, and Grigio Acheso accents, giving it a distinct identity.

Powering the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is Ducati’s 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing 218.5 hp and 122.1 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with an Akrapovič titanium exhaust and multiple carbon-fibre components, helping reduce its weight to 185 kg. Ducati claims this makes it the lightest and most powerful motorcycle in the Panigale lineup, with a power-to-weight ratio of 1.18 hp/kg.

The bike also comes equipped with premium hardware such as Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 electronic suspension, billet aluminium components, a dry clutch, and a dedicated dashboard animation. Production is limited to 630 numbered units worldwide, while an additional 63-unit Speciale Clienti version will be reserved exclusively for Lamborghini customers.

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