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DUCATI Superleggera V4

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹80 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹162211
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Ducati Superleggera V4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Power iconPower
    224 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    116 Nm
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Ducati Superleggera V4 Variants

Ducati Superleggera V4 price is expected to start at ₹ 80 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Superleggera V4 STD
₹80 Lakhs*
998 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Ducati Superleggera V4 Visual Comparison

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Ducati Superleggera V4 Images

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Ducati Superleggera V4 Colours

Ducati Superleggera V4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red
Red - slv4

Ducati Superleggera V4 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

67.37 Lakhs
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Ducati Superleggera V4 Related News

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 Ducati Superleggera V4 Related News

Ducati Superleggera V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power224 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque116 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed299 kmph
View all Superleggera V4 specs and features

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