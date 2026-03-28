Ducati Superleggera V4 Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Power224 ps
- Speed299 kmph
- Max Torque116 Nm
Ducati Superleggera V4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|224 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|116 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|299 kmph
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