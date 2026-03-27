Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario breaks cover, limited-edition with 247 bhp

Ducati has pulled the wraps off a machine that may well represent the upper limits of what a street-legal motorcycle can be. The Superleggera V4 Centenario, revealed to mark the Italian marque's centenary, is limited to just 500 numbered units globally, with an additional 100 units offered in a special Tricolore finish. The motorcycle introduces several world-first technologies and sets a new benchmark for production bike power output.

Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: Power and engine

At the heart of the Superleggera V4 Centenario is an all-new 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale R 1100 V4 engine, displacing more than any previous Superleggera unit. Output stands at 228 bhp at 14,500 rpm in road configuration, climbing to 247 bhp at 14,750 rpm when the included Akrapovic racing exhaust and Ducati Corse Performance oil are fitted. This in itself is a big feat as it's a figure no other road-legal production motorcycle has previously achieved. Peak torque is rated at 117.6 Nm at 10,500 rpm, rising to 126.3 Nm with the racing setup. The engine is 3.6 kg lighter, owing to titanium connecting rods, tungsten crankshaft inserts, and titanium fasteners throughout. Each desmodromic valve train is hand-adjusted and signed by the certifying technician.

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The Superleggera V4 Centenario is manufactured using the same processes applied in MotoGP and Formula 1.

Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: Chassis and weight

The entire chassis, frame, swingarm, subframe, and wheels are constructed from carbon fibre, manufactured using the same processes applied in MotoGP and Formula 1. Wet weight without fuel sits at 173 kg in road trim, dropping to 167 kg with the racing kit installed. The carbon front frame is 17 per cent lighter than its aluminium equivalent, while the swingarm is 21 per cent lighter than its aluminium counterpart.

Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: Braking and suspension

The Superleggera V4 Centenario marks the global debut of carbon-ceramic brake discs on a road-approved motorcycle. Developed by Brembo, the 340mm Hyction discs are built around a carbon-fibre-reinforced ceramic compound, saving 450 grams per disc versus steel while reducing rotational inertia by 40 per cent. Suspension duties are handled by the Ohlins NPX 25/30 Carbon pressurised fork, the first production motorcycle to use carbon-fibre outer stanchions, saving up to 10 per cent in weight over standard units. The rear uses an Ohlins TTX36 GP LW shock with titanium linkages.

The world-first carbon-ceramic brake discs are visible in this reveal image of the limited-edition motorbike.

Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: Electronics and rider aids

The electronics suite mirrors that of the Panigale V4 R Superbike, updated with next-generation DVO algorithms. The package includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, and Power Launch, all recalibrated for the Centenario. A new Dynamic Engine Brake function automatically modulates engine and rear-brake inputs during corner entry, replicating techniques typically used by professional racers.

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Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: Ownership experience

Each motorcycle is delivered in a bespoke wooden crate, along with paddock stands, a dedicated cover, a racing fuel cap, and a certificate of authenticity bearing the bike's individual number, laser-etched onto the top yoke and displayed in the instrument cluster at startup. The first 26 owners will additionally receive access to a MotoGP Experience on 6–7 July 2026, including a session aboard the factory DesmosediciGP26.

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