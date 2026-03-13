Ducati Monster gets new Sport livery inspired by the iconic S4

Ducati has expanded the colour range of the latest Ducati Monster with a new Sport Livery. The new Ducati Moster livery adds to the existing Ducati Red and Iceberg White options introduced during its global debut last year. The bikemaker says that the new colour scheme draws inspiration from the historic Ducati Monster S4, the first Monster powered by a four-valve engine.

The Sport Livery combines a grey base finish with Racing Red highlights, including red wheels and accents on the seat, flyscreen, tail section and fuel tank. The result is a design that blends the Monster’s traditional aggressive design with a more modern appearance. The livery is also available for the Ducati Monster Plus, which adds a front fairing and passenger seat cover to enhance the bike’s sporty styling.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ducati Monster 937.0 cc 937.0 cc 18.9 kmpl 18.9 kmpl ₹ 12.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 890 Duke R 889 cc 889 cc 21 kmpl 21 kmpl ₹ 14.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB1000 Hornet SP 1000 cc 1000 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 12.36 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Z1100 1099 cc 1099 cc 17.85 kmpl 17.85 kmpl ₹ 12.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Street Triple 765 cc 765 cc 19.2 kmpl 19.2 kmpl ₹ 10.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R 636 cc 636 cc 23.6 kmpl 23.6 kmpl ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Lightweight naked with V2 performance

At the heart of the Ducati Monster is a Euro 5+ compliant V2 engine producing 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. More than 80 per cent of peak torque is available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm, ensuring strong mid-range performance suited to everyday road riding.

Ducati says the engine is paired with class-leading service intervals, with valve clearance checks required every 45,000 km. The Monster will also be offered in a 35 kW restricted version for riders holding an A2 licence.

Also Read : Ducati teases Superleggera V4 Centenario Edition, global debut set for March 26

Focus on lightness and agility

Lightweight construction remains central to the Monster’s philosophy. Ducati has used an aluminium monocoque frame derived from its Superbikes, paired with a rear subframe made from a techno-polymer and trellis combination. According to the company, the new generation is 4 kg lighter than its predecessor, improving agility and making the bike easier to manage in urban traffic.

The motorcycle also aims to be accessible for a wide range of riders. It gets a seat height of 815 mm, a narrow midsection and an upright riding position are designed to improve control and comfort, whether commuting in the city or riding on twisty roads.

Modern electronics and riding modes

The Monster comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics package that includes ABS Cornering, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control, all adjustable across multiple levels. Key information is displayed on a 5-inch colour TFT screen that supports the Ducati Multimedia System and turn-by-turn navigation. For the first time, the Monster can also be equipped with cruise control, improving comfort on longer rides.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo450 MX motocross bike to launch in India soon

Riders can choose between four riding modes to tailor the bike’s behaviour. Urban mode softens the power delivery for city riding, while Sport mode unlocks sharper performance for spirited riding. The system also integrates Ducati’s electronic rider aids such as DTC (traction control), DWC (wheelie control), EBC (engine brake control) and ABS Cornering. The bike additionally features Ducati Power Launch, designed to deliver rapid race-style starts.

Availability and India launch

The Sport Livery version of the Monster, according to Ducati, will be available at European dealerships from April 2026, priced at €13,390 (approximately ₹14.20 lakh), while the Monster Plus Sport Livery is listed at €13,890 (approximately ₹14.73 lakh).

However, Ducati has not yet confirmed India-specific pricing or launch timelines. The updated colour option could arrive in the country later as part of the Monster’s ongoing lineup updates.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: