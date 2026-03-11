Ducati teases Superleggera V4 Centenario Edition, global debut set for March 26

Ducati has previewed what appears to be a special edition of its most exclusive superbike, confirming that a new Superleggera V4 Centenario will make its official debut on March 26.

The Italian manufacturer released a short teaser video hinting at the upcoming machine. The clip shows a black anodised top triple clamp being engraved by a laser machine with the words “SUPERLEGGERA V4 CENTENARIO". Aside from confirming the name, the teaser provides little additional detail, but the date displayed at the end indicates when full specifications and technical details will be revealed.

The “Centenario" badge is widely believed to reference Ducati’s 100-year anniversary, which is being celebrated this year. With such a milestone in mind, the new model is expected to represent the brand’s most extreme road-legal motorcycle yet.

Ducati’s most exclusive superbike line

The Superleggera lineage has long represented the pinnacle of ownership within Ducati’s performance motorcycle portfolio. Introduced after the era of the MotoGP-derived Ducati Desmosedici RR, Superleggera models have traditionally taken the already capable Ducati Panigale V4 platform and pushed it further with significant weight reductions, higher performance, and more race-derived components influenced by MotoGP and Superbike World Championship technology.

The most recent example, the Ducati Superleggera V4, unveiled in 2020, showcased Ducati’s expertise in lightweight engineering. Built extensively using carbon fibre for the frame, swingarm and wheels, the bike tipped the scales at around 159 kg dry. Power came from the 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine, producing about 224 bhp in standard form and even more with the optional race exhaust.

Production of the 2020 Superleggera V4 was strictly limited to 500 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide, each priced close to £100,000 (over ₹1 crore), making it one of the most exclusive road-legal Ducatis ever built.

Given that background, the upcoming Superleggera V4 Centenario is expected to build upon the same philosophy of extreme performance, lightweight construction and rarity. More details about its design, performance figures and production numbers will be revealed when Ducati officially unveils the motorcycle on March 26.

