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DISCONTINUED

KOMAKI Super

₹29,500*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Komaki Super is discontinued and no longer produced.
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Komaki Super Alternatives

Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
SupervsGET 1

Komaki Super Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    33.5 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.5 kW
View All Super SpecsView specs icon

Komaki Super Variants

Komaki Super price starts at ₹ 29,500 .
1 Variant Available
Super STD
₹29,500*
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Komaki Super comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki Super
Komaki Super image
Rs. 29,500Onwards--DrumDrumAlloy60 km-350-500 W
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards-39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WSuperVSGET 1

Komaki Super Images

Komaki Super Image 1

News

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The 2026 Ducati Monster arrives in India with an 890 cc V2 engine, lighter construction and revised styling.
2026 Ducati Monster: 5 things to know before you put your money down
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Launching the Oowah electric scooter, BGauss targets younger urban riders with a stylish vehicle featuring a 145 km range from a removable 3.0 kWh battery.
BGauss Oowah electric scooter launched with 145 km range, removable battery
11 Aug 2026
Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Komaki Super Specifications and Features

Max Power500 W
Battery Capacity20 Ah
Body TypeMoped
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60.0
Max Speed30-37 kmph
View all Super specs and features

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