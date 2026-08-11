Komaki Super Key Specs
- Speed33.5 kmph
- Range60 km
- Motor Power0.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Komaki Super
|Rs. 29,500Onwards
|-
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|-
|350-500 W
|Essel Energy GET 1
|Rs. 37,500Onwards
|-
|39 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|40-50 km
|6-7 Hours
|250 W
|SuperVSGET 1
|Max Power
|500 W
|Battery Capacity
|20 Ah
|Body Type
|Moped
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|60.0
|Max Speed
|30-37 kmph
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