Komaki Super is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Komaki Super Specs

Komaki Super comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super starts at Rs. 29,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki Super sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Komaki Super Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1020 mm
Load Capacity
120 kg
Length
1650 mm
Width
620 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Motor Power
350-500 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
No
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Clock
No
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Komaki Super Variants & Price List

Komaki Super price starts at ₹ 29,500 and goes upto ₹ 29,500 (Ex-showroom). Komaki Super comes in 1 variants. Komaki Super top variant price is ₹ 29,500.

STD
29,500* *Last Recorded Price
350-500 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

