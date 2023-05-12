Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki Super comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super starts at Rs. 29,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki Super sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Komaki Super price starts at ₹ 29,500 and goes upto ₹ 29,500 (Ex-showroom). Komaki Super comes in 1 variants. Komaki Super top variant price is ₹ 29,500.
STD
₹29,500* *Last Recorded Price
350-500 W
