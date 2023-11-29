HT Auto
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R revealed globally with more torque, sharp styling

KTM AG has revealed the 2024 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R for global markets. The Austrian bike maker’s flagship naked machine gets a major overhaul to its engine packing more power and torque than before and the bike is now torquier than other naked motorcycles in its class. The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R also gets upgrades on the styling and tech, packing significant improvements over the 1290 Super Duke.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2023, 14:32 PM
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
The biggest update on the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with the LC8 engine. The displacement has gone up to 1,350 cc, while a new cam shift system has been installed for a wider spread of power and torque. KTM has also redesigned the airbox and added shorter throttle bodies. The V-Twin motor now produces 188 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Power and torque have gone up by 9 bhp and 5 Nm respectively. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke makes global debut with 120 bhp. Check details.

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo
The main frame, suspension and braking hardware have been carried over from the 1290 Super Duke R to the 1390 Super Duke R
The revised airbox design has also made way for a larger 17.5-litre fuel tank, grown by 1.5 litres, while the alloy wheels sport a new design. The trellis frame as well as the suspension with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear have been carried over from the 1290 Super Duke, and so has the braking setup. The bike now has a dry weight of about 200 kg. KTM says it has also reworked the gearing on the top gears for a more comprehensive speed range.

Visually, the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R borrows the vertical headlamp cluster from the new 990 Duke revealed a few days ago. The projector lens unit surrounded by slim LED DRLs does look sharp and goes well with the rest of the bodywork. The other big update is the new redesigned winglets for better downforce.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review: The pocket rocket is back.

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo
The 1390 Super Duke R Evo packs a semi-active WP suspension and Factory Launch function
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo
The 1390 Super Duke R Evo packs a semi-active WP suspension and Factory Launch function

KTM has also revamped the electronics package on the 2024 1390 Super Duke R with five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport, Performance and Track, lean-sensitive traction control, TPMS, TFT screen, and more. Features like cruise control, anti-wheelie control, Engine Brake Control and KTMConnect are a part of the options list.

For those looking at the KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo, the more radical alternative packs the same new engine but gets a semi-active WP suspension and the ‘Factory Launch’ feature that hunkers the bike down for a better start. The latter has been borrowed from KTM’s MotoGP bikes. Both the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo will make it Europe and other developed markets in the near future with no plans to bring these motorcycles to India.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Super sport

