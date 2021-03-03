HT Auto
Avon E Lite Specifications

Avon E Lite starting price is Rs. 28,000 in India. Avon E Lite is available in 1 variant and
28,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Avon E Lite Specs

Avon E Lite comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Lite starts at Rs. 28,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Lite sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in ...Read More

Avon E Lite Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
80 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.125-16, Rear :-2.125-18
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Range
50 km/charge
Max Speed
24 Kmph
Motor Power
232 w
Gear Box
CVT
Transmission
Automatic
Additional Features
Drive Four Mode- Electronic Power, Pedal, Pedal Assist with Electronic Power and Cruise Control
Fuel Gauge
No
Pass Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Avon E Lite Variants & Price List

Avon E Lite price starts at ₹ 28,000 and goes upto ₹ 28,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Lite comes in 1 variants. Avon E Lite top variant price is ₹ 28,000.

STD
28,000*
232 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

