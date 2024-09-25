Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Coming up, hot offers on two-wheelers

HT Auto
The festive season has started and with this the season of discounts and offers is also here. While discounts on consumer electronic items and apparels is something that has become common, the e-commerce site, Flipkart is also offering discounts on two wheelers as part of its 'Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale'. The e-commerce site claims to have a presence covering 12,000 pin codes across more than 700 cities.

Flipkart currently retails a mix of petrol and electric two-wheelers from major brands like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Chetak, Jawa, Yezdi, Vida, Ather and others. This includes petrol two-wheelers such as commuter bikes, premium sports bikes, and scooters. The platform also features several electric two-wheelers as well, ranging from low-speed models that do not require a licence or registration, to high-speed options.

Hero Super Splendor Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon68 kmpl
₹85,178
Compare
View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon73 kmpl
₹79,911
Compare
View Offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹80,848
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹92,348
Compare
View Offers
Hero Passion Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion XTEC
Engine Icon113.2 cc Mileage Icon56 kmpl
₹81,538
Compare
View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon80.6 kmpl
₹75,441
Compare
View Offers

Flipkart noted that while these products will be offered at discounted rate, there will also be financing options, including 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, special deals from other banks and loyalty benefits through Supercoins.

Flipkart deals last year

Last year during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart offered discounts across several two wheeler models.The Hero Super Splendor XTEC which had a price tag of 81,005, was available at a discounted price of 70,005. Likewise, the Hero Xtreme was available at 1,07,806, down from its ex-showroom price of 1,20,806.

Meanwhile, there were deals on electric two wheelers as well. The Okaya Faast F4 on sale for 1,17,990, down from its original price of 1,32,900. Additionally, the Ampere Magnus which was retailed at 1,04,900 saw a retail price of 90,155 during the BBD sale.

Increasing demand for two-wheelers

Flikart claimed that the demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has soared by 6x in August, 2024 over last year. Growth for commuters, scooters and premium two-wheelers, particularly in the electric segment, continues to soar substantially.

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President - Electronics, at Flipkart, stated that the e-commerce site aims to provide unmatched convenience and transparency, ensuring that every customer, whether in a city or semi-urban area, can easily find and purchase the perfect two-wheeler.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 06:29 AM IST
