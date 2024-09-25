Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Coming up, hot offers on two-wheelers

The festive season has started and with this the season of discounts and offers is also here. While discounts on consumer electronic items and apparels is something that has become common, the e-commerce site, Flipkart is also offering discounts on two wheelers as part of its 'Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale'. The e-commerce site claims to have a presence covering 12,000 pin codes across more than 700 cities.

Flipkart currently retails a mix of petrol and electric two-wheelers from major brands like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Chetak, Jawa, Yezdi, Vida, Ather and others. This includes petrol two-wheelers such as commuter bikes, premium sports bikes, and scooters. The platform also features several electric two-wheelers as well, ranging from low-speed models that do not require a licence or registration, to high-speed options.

Flipkart noted that while these products will be offered at discounted rate, there will also be financing options, including 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, special deals from other banks and loyalty benefits through Supercoins.

Flipkart deals last year

Last year during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart offered discounts across several two wheeler models.The Hero Super Splendor XTEC which had a price tag of ₹81,005, was available at a discounted price of ₹70,005. Likewise, the Hero Xtreme was available at ₹1,07,806, down from its ex-showroom price of ₹1,20,806.

Meanwhile, there were deals on electric two wheelers as well. The Okaya Faast F4 on sale for ₹1,17,990, down from its original price of ₹1,32,900. Additionally, the Ampere Magnus which was retailed at ₹1,04,900 saw a retail price of ₹ ₹90,155 during the BBD sale.

Increasing demand for two-wheelers

Flikart claimed that the demand for two-wheelers on Flipkart has soared by 6x in August, 2024 over last year. Growth for commuters, scooters and premium two-wheelers, particularly in the electric segment, continues to soar substantially.

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President - Electronics, at Flipkart, stated that the e-commerce site aims to provide unmatched convenience and transparency, ensuring that every customer, whether in a city or semi-urban area, can easily find and purchase the perfect two-wheeler.

