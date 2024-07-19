Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart

HT Auto
As many as 20 Bajaj motorcycles are listed on online shopping platform Flipkart after Bajaj Auto tied up with the e-commerce company.Bajaj Auto is not
...
Bajaj Pulsar
Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.
Bajaj Pulsar
Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.

Bajaj Auto has tied up with e-commerced platform Flipkart to sell its range of motorcycles. The Indian two-wheeler giant is offering bikes ranging from 100cc up to 400cc, covering popular models like Pulsar, Dominar and Avenger for sale on the online shopping platform. However, Bajaj has not yet included the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike on the list. People from select 25 cities across India can now purchase a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart. The list of cities will be expanded later.

There are around 20 motorcycles from Bajaj Auto to choose from the list of bikes on Flipkart as of now. The bikes on sale includes popular models like Pulsar 125, Pulsar NS 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 220, Pulsar N 160, Pulsar NS 160, Pulsar NS 200, Pulsar N 250, Pulsar NS 400Z. The e-commerce platform is also selling Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 besides Platina 100, Platina 110, Avenger 220 Cruise, Avenger 160 Street and CT 110X. The list could go up in coming days with the inclusion of the Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle.

Prices of the Bajaj motorcycles on Flipkart are offered similar to their ex-showroom prices, without any offers. The most affordable Bajaj motorcycle one can buy on Flipkart is the CT 110X at a price of 71,130. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options to buy the Bajaj motorcycles. For the CT 110X, EMIs start from 12,268 per month.

Also watch: Bajaj Freedom CNG bike first ride review

The most trending Bajaj Auto motorcycle on Flipkart is the Pulsar 150. The price of the motorcycle starts from 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is one of the most popular models from the two-wheeler giant.

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125, world's first CNG motorcycle in India. It comes at a starting price of 95,000 and is offered with a 16 kg CNG cylinder that can hold up to 2kg of gas. Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: Pulsar 125 Pulsar NS 125 Bajaj Auto Pulsar Dominar Avenger Freedom CNG bike

