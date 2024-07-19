HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Buying A Bajaj Motorcycle On Flipkart: How Does It Work?

Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2024, 17:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Customers can book everything from a Bajaj CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z on Flipkart by paying the ex-showroom price online, while authorised dealers wil
...
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will be retailing nearly all of its motorcycles on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Bajaj Auto’s range includes motorcycles from 100 cc to 400 cc across brands like the Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, and CT. Notably, the newly launched Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG and the Chetak EV are not a part of the motorcycle range that will be available on Flipkart initially.

Buying a Bajaj motorcycle online: How does it work?

Customers need to pay the ex-showroom amount while purchasing their desired Bajaj bike on Flipkart. The Indian e-commerce giant will then ensure that an authorised dealer will connect with the customer to complete the documentation for insurance, RTO registration, KYC documents and verification.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Freedom (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Freedom
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹ 95,000 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
Engine Icon162.7 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 92,348 - 87,748
Compare
View Offers
Keeway Sr125 (HT Auto photo)
Keeway SR125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare

You can purchase insurance and registration via Flipkart or pay separately to the dealer. The complete documentation process will take between 8-12 days to complete, and customers can take the delivery of the vehicle after about two weeks.

Bajaj Platina 110
Flipkart says the complete process from booking to delivery will take about 15 days
Bajaj Platina 110
Flipkart says the complete process from booking to delivery will take about 15 days

Bajaj Motorcycles on Flipkart launch offer

As part of the inaugural offer, customers booking the Bajaj motorcycle range online get a special launch discount of 5,000. The company is also offering a 12-month no-cost EMI and card offers available via Flipkart. These offers are available for a limited period, the company has said.

Bajaj will begin motorcycle sales via Flipkart in 25 cities initially before expanding to more markets across the country. Customers can book the Bajaj bike on the e-commerce website and the bike will be delivered to the customer.

The new online retail channel is a part of the brand’s aim to provide an omni-channel experience to customers, in addition to its existing expansive network pan India.

Several two-wheeler players have been offering their products via e-commerce websites. The trend only accelerated during the pandemic but has not completely replaced brick-and-mortar dealerships. You can still take a test ride at a showroom before finalising a vehicle online. The e-commerce option though brings more buying flexibility for customers who can capitalise on the online offers.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 17:16 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Platina Bajaj Flipkart Bajaj bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.