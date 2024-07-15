Automotive news recap, July 14: Major stories that you may have missed

Are you passionate about staying informed about the latest in the automotive industry but find it challenging to keep up? HT Auto empathizes with you. The ever-evolving world of automobiles is constantly on the move with new developments and it could be a bit difficult to stay updated with everything that happens in the industry. However, worry not, you can rely on us to provide you with the most important updates from Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted again ahead of launch

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched on July 17, 2024, and will compete in the roadster segment with the likes of Honda CB300R and Triumph Speed 400. This new motorcycle has been spotted ahead of its scheduled debut revealing the design and features.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro debuts promising 600+ bhp

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and came with active aero elements and a V8 biturbo engine that makes 612 bhp and tops out at 317 kmph. It is slated to arrive in the US market next year. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a two-door sports coupe, and it is intended to be positioned as a performance variant of the GT family.

CFMoto files patent for conditional motorcycle seatbelts

CFMoto has filed a patent for conditional seatbelts for two-wheelers. These smart seatbelts wouldn't keep riders tethered to the bike in every situation. Instead, they'd deploy only during frontal impacts, allowing the rider to be thrown clear in sideways crashes. The patented system functions as a conditional seatbelt, keeping the rider on the bike only in specific situations. CFMoto's patent offers three variations on a conditional seatbelt theme.

Brutal price war paves way for China's global domination in EV space

China's electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing explosive growth, but this rapid expansion comes with its own set of challenges. While Western automakers worry about this fast-moving competition entering their markets, a lesser-known story is the intense pressure Chinese EV brands face from each other. Analysts predict a brutal shakeout in the coming years. With a staggering 137 electric car brands currently operating in China, only 19 are expected to be profitable by 2030.

Ola and Uber registered under Delhi's motor vehicle aggregator scheme

Under the Delhi motor vehicle aggregator scheme, cab aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities with more than 25 vehicles in their fleet have to register to obtain a licence and it also sets a timeline for the electrification of their fleets.

