Hold on or let go? CFMoto files patent for conditional motorcycle seatbelts

Imagine a motorcycle with a built-in safety system that keeps you on during a crash, but not at the cost of potentially worsening your injuries. Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, CFMoto, is proposing just that with their innovative patent for aconditional seatbelt system.

CFMoto has filed a patent for conditional seatbelts for two-wheelers. These "smart" belts wouldn't keep riders tethered to the bike in every situation

Traditionally, motorcycles and seatbelts haven't been a good mix. In a crash, riders ideally want to be thrown clear of the tumbling motorcycle. However, advancements in technology are prompting a revisit of this concept.Seatbelts pose a danger in motorcycle accidents where the bike flips or experiences a sideways impact. The rider being tethered could lead to more severe injuries. The only real attempt at a motorcycle seatbelt was BMW's C1 scooter, which also had a roof and enclosed rider compartment for extra protection.

Now, CFMoto is proposing a new approach thanks to technological leaps. Their patented system functions as a conditional seatbelt, keeping the rider on the bike only in specific situations. CFMoto's patent offers three variations on a conditional seatbelt theme.

The first uses deployable side bars that hinge at the fuel tank and lock in place during frontal impacts, but release under sideways forces. These function similarly to amusement park ride safety bars, preventing rider ejection during sudden braking or bumps.

The second variation utilises interlocking side bars that pivot in front of the rider rather than at the tank, allowing for easier mounting and dismounting. Meanwhile, the third design is a releasing lap belt made of cloth with a front latch. Unlike a standard belt, this one releases under sideways force, allowing the rider to separate from the bike while still belted.

Seatbelts and automatic braking: A safer future?

The patents filed by CFMoto showcases that these conditional seatbelts could work in conjunction with front-facing radar for automatic emergency braking systems. Currently, such systems aren't practical on motorcycles because slamming on the brakes can throw the rider off.

CFMoto envisions their system on their high-tech 1250TR-G tourer. The combination of seatbelt and radar would allow the bike to fully brake during an impending collision, keeping the rider on board. Even if the crash isn't entirely avoided, the belt would prevent the rider from being thrown into the object ahead.

CFMoto envisions their system on their high-tech 1250TR-G tourer (CycleWorld)

The road ahead: challenges and possibilities

While CFMoto's system may not be on motorcycles immediately, it highlights the complexities of creating safer motorcycles. In this case, a known technology (automatic braking) requires additional innovation to function effectively.

CFMoto's concept demonstrates that the future of motorcycle safety might involve a rethinking of traditional approaches. Conditional seatbelts, combined with other safety advancements, could lead to a safer riding experience.

