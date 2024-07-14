Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, promises 600+ bhp

Mercedes-AMG had recently announced their new addition to the AMG GT family in the form of the GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+. The coupe debuted at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and it comes with extensive upgrades to the powertrain, aerodynamics, and cooling in order to enhance on-track performance. The GT 63 Pro features active-aero elements that keeps it planted on the ground and improves its stability throughout any given track.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a two-door sports coupe, and it is intended to be positioned as a performance variant of the GT family. Aimed at enthusiasts who are “looking for exceptional driving dynamics," the GT 63 Pro comes with improved performance, responsiveness, and enhanced cooling. The coupe comes with active aerodynamic elements on its underside as well on the front fascia that provides more downforce.

GT 63 Pro: Design and Active Aero

The GT 63 Pro features an AIRPANEL active aerodynamic elements on the front panel below the grille which helps it to reduce 30 kg of aerodynamic lift. (Mercedes-AMG)

The front end of the GT 63 Pro gets an aggressive look with carbon fibre air deflectors positioned around larger side air intakes. Underneath the grille is the front apron which features the AIRPANEL active air control system that adapts accordingly to reduce aerodynamic lift by around 30 kg, promoting sharper steering response.

The GT 63 Pro features further air deflectors on its underside which are similar to the ones found on the Mercedes-AMG ONE. These deflectors help to create ground effect by improving underbody airflow and further plant the car to the track. The deflectors and the active aero on the front panel coordinate with the fixed rear wing to effectively channel airflow in order to improve handling and performance aid the GT 63 Pro to reduce rear-end lift by 15 kg.

GT 63 Pro: Engine and other key features

The GT 63 Pro comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that is mated to a nine-speed gearbox and has an electronically limited top speed of 317 kmph. (Mercedes-AMG)

The GT 63 Pro comes with an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that is capable of generating a power output of 612 bhp, 27 bhp more than the regular GT 63. The Pro coupe’s acceleration benefits from 850 Nm of peak torque, which helps it go from 0-200 kmph in just 10.9 seconds. On the regular 0-100 kmph, the GT 63 Pro delivers a result of 3.2 seconds. Mercedes-AMG claims that the new coupe is electronically limited to a top speed of 317 kmph, which begs the question of where does it actually top out.

The V8 biturbo is linked with a nine-speed transmission, and the car comes fitted with the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension. This provides active roll stabilisation that adapts in real time to control body roll through the corners, as well as rear-axle steering. The car runs on an all-wheel drive system that can effectively transfer power between the front and rear wheels according to the conditions.

The Mercedes-AMG Gt 63 Pro 4MATIC+ rides on 21-inch forged wheels with high-performance ceramic brakes. Mercedes-AMG claims these to be the largest ceramic brake discs that are currently available from the factory. Mercedes-AMG heavily focused on optimising cooling and airflow, and it shows through the two radiators mounted in the two front wheel arches that aid in cooling the drivetrain. There are two additional top-mounted radiators that actively cool the front and rear differentials as well as the transfer case.

Mercedes-AMG states that they recognised the need for everyday usability even on track-focused performance cars and decided to offer a spacious cabin with good visibility. The company provides buyers with the option of having two additional seats in the 2+2 configuration.

