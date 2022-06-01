HT Auto
Five years in making, Mercedes-AMG One F1-inspired car makes debut

Mercedes-AMG One is capable of reaching 0-200 kmph in just seven seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 10:49 AM
Mercedes-AMG One comes with a top speed of 352 kmph.
Mercedes-AMG One, the Formula One-influenced street-legal hypercar from the German luxury car brand has finally been uncovered. The production model appears staying true to the concept showcased earlier in 2017. The F1 sourced engine of the hypercar promises to churn out a monstrous 1,049 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph. Also, it promises to reach 200 kmph from a standstill position in just seven seconds.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report)

While the design of the Mercedes-AMG One is absolutely eyecatching and meant to deliver a racing car-like aerodynamic efficiency, its main attraction is the powertrain that combines a legit F1 engine in form of a 1.6-litre V6 internal combustion motor with four electric motors, each of which sends power to one wheel.

The ICE unit is claimed capable of spinning at 11,000 rpm and uses a single turbocharger with electric assist. The automaker claims that this engine utilizes double overhead camshafts, air spring valves, direct injection and a complex exhaust fume cleaning system. The engine itself is capable of churning out 566 hp power output on its own.

Since the Project One concept was showcased, this hypercar was the centre of discussion for many auto enthusiasts. The automaker took five and half years to bring the production model, which even the Mercedes-Benz CEO terms as an insane project.

Based on a monocoque chassis the hypercar's pushrod suspension is designed for ultimate performance. It gets plenty of aluminium underneath the body, with five arms and two adjustable struts at the front and rear. The struts have been mounted transversely to the direction of travel, which effectively replaces the traditional stabilizer bar. This results in a reduced chance of body roll.  The car gets multiple driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, which allow the suspension to be adjusted accordingly.

Mercedes-Benz claims the body of the car is a case study in aerodynamics. It uses plenty of carbon fibre elements to keep the weight in check, while at the same time making the car rigid. what's interesting is the automaker stayed true to the concept by retaining the same silhouette of the Project One concept.

Moving inside the cockpit the Mercedes-AMG One gets some F1 vibe. It comes with a rectangular F1-style steering wheel and dual 10-inch digital screens standing out from the dashboard. The automatic climate control vents and speaker grilles are blended seamlessly into the carbon fibre and leather trims. The car gets butterfly doors, something straight from the concept and they contain power windows. Instead of a traditional rear-view mirror, the car comes with a camera.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Mercedes-AMG One hypercar sportscar F1 Formula One
