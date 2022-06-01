In pics: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, inspired by Formula One, breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG One production model took five and a half to be built, and the Mercedes-Benz CEO terms it as an insane project.
Mercedes-AMG One, street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, has finally been uncovered. The F1 sourced engine of the hypercar promises to churn out a monstrous 1,049 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
Mercedes-Benz claims the body of the AMG One is a case study in aerodynamics. It uses plenty of carbon fibre elements to keep the weight in check, while at the same time making the car rigid.
Mercedes-AMG One gets plenty of aluminium underneath the body, with five arms and two adjustable struts at the front and rear.
The engine of the Mercedes-AMG One utilizes double overhead camshafts, air spring valves, direct injection and a complex exhaust fume cleaning system. The engine itself is capable of churning out 566 hp power output on its own.
Moving inside, the cockpit the Mercedes-AMG One gets some F1 vibe. It comes with a rectangular F1-style steering wheel and dual 10-inch digital screens standing out from the dashboard.
The Mercedes-AMG One gets butterfly doors, something straight from the concept and they contain power windows. Instead of a traditional rear-view mirror, the car comes with a camera.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM IST
