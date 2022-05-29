HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz R&D Head Marcus Schaeffer stated about the decision to remove MT and how it will not happen overnight.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 11:30 AM
To keep or not to keep has been the question for manual gearbox for sometime now though now Mercedes-Benz seems to have reached a conclusion. Mercedes-Benz has decided to gradually phase out the clutch pedal from next year due to fewer customer demands. 

According to a report by Automobilwoche Mercedes-Benz's spokesperson stated that the taste of customers is rapidly changing as more and more are moving towards plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. Mercedes' spokesperson in the report said, “With increasing electrification, we see that customer demand is shifting towards electric mobility components, batteries and (partially) electric drive systems."

(Also read | ‘Must have been drunk’: Daimler boss on board approval for Mercedes AMG hypercar

Removing manual gearboxes from cars is also lucrative for Mercedes-Benz in terms of saving costs. The report mentioned that this move is currently not being considered for a wide range of models from the luxury automaker as the brand intends to keep the MTs for models such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class and CLA. The company will focus on models with affordable configurations and lesser engines and not available in many markets. 

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to bring an electric C-Class, aims to challenge Tesla Model 3 )

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz had made an announcement regarding the removal of manual gearboxes. Mercedes’ R&D Head Marcus Schaeffer had stated about the decision and how it will not happen overnight. The premium automaker has already declared that it will completely move towards electric vehicles by the end of this decade specifically noting where market conditions will allow. Hence the new models from the company with ICE will be based on platforms that have been developed for electric vehicles. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz A-Class Mercedes-Benz B-Class Mercedes-Benz CLA
