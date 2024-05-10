HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Mulls Offering Petrol Powered Vehicles, Hybrids In Europe Beyond 2030

Ford mulls offering petrol-powered vehicles, hybrids in Europe beyond 2030

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 May 2024, 08:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Slowing demand for EVs has prompted Ford to consider persisting with conventional and hybrid vehicles.
Ford
File photo used for representational purpose.
Ford
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ford Motor is considering offering gas-powered vehicles and hybrids beyond 2030 in Europe, a change from its initial plan for an all-electric lineup in the region, the Detroit automaker said on Thursday.

The company had in 2021 outlined plans for an all electric lineup for Europe by the end of the decade. "As EV adoption in Europe has slowed, we believe we need to offer our customers ICE (internal combustion engine) and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030," Ford said in a statement to Reuters.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

Ford, which is closely monitoring the situation, said it would adapt as necessary.

Hybrid vehicles, which bridge the gap between gas-powered vehicles and EVs, have experienced a surge in demand over the past year, prompting automakers to scale back on their drive to go electric.

A lack of charging infrastructure in Europe has also deterred some buyers from switching over to EVs.

Still, global automakers are working to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all electric power eventually, as they come under pressure to cut vehicle emissions.

First Published Date: 10 May 2024, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Hybrid vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.