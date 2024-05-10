Luxury limousine for Vladimir Putin to be built at erstwhile Toyota plant

German luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are famed to craft some of the most secure vehicles in the world. And while world leaders often put their trust in vehicles from these manufacturers, Russia President Vladimir Putin has his faith in the Aurus Senat, the official Russian presidential car which will now be manufactured at a plant near St. Petersburg which was previously owned by Toyota.

The Aurus Senat is a modern version of the Soviet-era ZIL limousine and is believed to be one of the most secure motor vehicles anywhere in the world. Aurus Motors commenced manufacturing of its vehicles in the Tatarstan region from March of 2021. But the Senat will be built at the plant near the city of St. Petersburg. This facility was handed over by Toyota to state-owned NAMI which also has a majority stake in Aurus.

The local Russian automotive brands are looking to fill the void left by the exit of many global car and bike brands in the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine. The Aurus, however, is not in the volumes game and its vehicles are bought by the uber rich in the country. According to local data, the company sold just 40 units in all of 2023. But the Aurus Senat limousine has a place of prominence and the one for Putin will come custom-fitted with a host of safety and security features.

The Aurus Senat made its debut back in 2018 and borrows several cues from the Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury saloon. It has a massive road presence and measures 5,631 mm in length whilw weighing in at 2,700 kilos. The customised version for Putin is a stretched avataar and spans 6,700 mm in length. It has special armours plates reinforced glass, bomb-resistant underfloor protection, run-flat rubber tyres, as well as integrated “offensive" weapons and a self-contained oxygen supply. The cabin is fit for royalty and offers plush seats, dual instrument pods with a large TFT display in the centre, large infotainment system slotted into the centre console, rear screens and adjustable rear seats.

The Aurus Senat draws its power from a 6.6-litre V12 engine with around 850 bhp on offer. For obvious reasons though, many more crucial details about the vehicle remains a closely-guarded secret owing to the sensitive nature of its duties for the Russian President.

