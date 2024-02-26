HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News What Is The Aurus Senat? The Limousine Gifted By Vladimir Putin To Kim Jong Un

What is the Aurus Senat? The limousine gifted by Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong Un

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2024, 16:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The UN sanctions ban the supply, sale and transfer of luxury goods including cars to North Korea. So what is the Aurus Senat which has been caught in
...
Aurus Senat Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin
The Aurus Senat Limousine was built for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the car was recently gifted to North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un
Aurus Senat Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin
The Aurus Senat Limousine was built for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the car was recently gifted to North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently gifted a new car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a show of friendship between the two state leaders. The luxury limousine ‘Aurus Senat’ has been the talk of the town not for the gift itself but for violating the UN sanctions against Pyongyang. The UN sanctions ban the supply, sale and transfer of luxury goods, including cars, to North Korea. So, what is the Aurus Senat that's caught in the eye of the storm? We break it down for you.

The Aurus Senat Limousine is Vladimir Putin's official vehicle and the car is the first Russian luxury vehicle developed in the country. The Aurus Senat made its global debut in 2018 and was originally custom-made for the Russian president under the codename ‘Cortege’.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
1950.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 45.80 - 46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 57.90 - 59.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
1991.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 57.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984.0 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series
2998.0 Multiple Both
₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998.0 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Russia makes luxury cars? US mocks Putin for his gift to North Korea's Kim

Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat is built for civilians as well and draws power from a 4.4-litre V8 engine developed with inputs from Porsche Engineering
Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat is built for civilians as well and draws power from a 4.4-litre V8 engine developed with inputs from Porsche Engineering

The Aurus Senat Limousine is the presidential state car while the shorter five-door sedan is also available for civilian purchase. Visually, the Senat borrows several cues from the Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury saloon, even as the company says its retro styling is inspired by the ZIS-110 Soviet limousine of the 1940s.

The Aurus Senat is sizeable at 5,631 mm in length and weighs a hefty 2,700 kg. President Putin’s stretched limousine measures 6,700 mm and also gets armoured protection. This includes bulletproof armour, reinforced glass, bomb-resistant underfloor protection, run-flat rubber tyres, as well as integrated “offensive" weapons and a self-contained oxygen supply. The presidential state car also gets its secure-line communication system.

Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat's cabin gets individually adjustable rear seats with entertainment screens for each passenger. The presidential vehicle is completely armoured as well
Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat's cabin gets individually adjustable rear seats with entertainment screens for each passenger. The presidential vehicle is completely armoured as well

The cabin remains opulent on the Senat with the best of leather and finer materials gracing the cabin. The model gets dual instrument pods with a large TFT display in the centre and a large infotainment system slotted into the centre console. The rear seats get their respective screens, along with individually adjustable rear seats.

On the power front, the Senat stretched limousine gets a 6.6-litre V12 engine with about 850 bhp on offer, whereas the long-wheelbase saloon is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 developed by NAMI or the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute in Russia. The motor is said to have been developed with inputs from Porsche Engineering and is tuned to produce 590 bhp and 880 Nm of peak torque.

Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat joins Kim Jong Un's fleet of luxury cars that includes Maybachs, Lexus, a Mercedes Pullman Guard and more
Aurus Senat
The Aurus Senat joins Kim Jong Un's fleet of luxury cars that includes Maybachs, Lexus, a Mercedes Pullman Guard and more

Kim Jong Un isn’t new to luxury cars and reportedly has a long line of opulent vehicles at his disposal. Reports suggest the leader has at least two Maybach 62s, a Mercedes-Maybach S650, a Lexus LX, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and a Mercedes Pullman Guard. The new Aurus Senat is now an addition to this list.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 16:13 PM IST
TAGS: dual LX GLS Aurus Senat Aurus Senat Russian cars Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un Aurus Senat Limousine

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.