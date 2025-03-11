Auto recap, March 10: Uno Minda electric bike tech, BMW 7 Series & i7 facelift, Renault Kiger facelift key expectation

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, March 10.

Renault Kiger facelift to be launched soon

Renault Kiger facelift is expected to debut in India soon. The sub compact SUV’s sister, the Nissan Magnite, also saw an update with a minor facelift in October 2024. While Renault recently updated the Kiger lineup with new features and variant combination, the Kiger facelift is expected to be launched later in 2025. Just like the Nissan Magnite facelift, the Renault Kiger facelift is expected to retain a similar silhouette as the current Kiger. However, the Kiger facelift is expected to feature slimmer, horizontally aligned LED DRLs, a restyled radiator grille, and a reshaped front bumper. Another key expected feature is the addition of a shark fin antenna.

BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift in works

The current generation of BMW 7 Series sedan has been in the market since 2022. The luxury sedan is currently in its seventh generation. The 7 Series received its pure electric avatar i7 in 2022 only. Now, after three years of launching the current generation of 7 Series and i7, BMW is working on a facelift iteration of these models, which are expected to debut sometime later this year. The rival to Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8, BMW 7 Series would get a host of design and powertrain upgrades in the facelift.

This electric bike packs cutting-edge safety tech at a low cost

Uno Minda has showcased its in-house developed electric bike, which has all the latest bells and whistles and an advanced rider assistance system. The company claims that even with all the tech, the electric bike will be affordable. The bike was showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, packed with the latest EV and safety tech. One of the biggest highlights is its in-house-developed ARAS system, which uses a front-mounted radar and a rear camera to help riders navigate tricky situations and avoid accidents.

