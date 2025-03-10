BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift in works. What to expect?

The current generation of BMW 7 Series sedan has been in the market since 2022. The luxury sedan is currently in its seventh generation. The 7 Series received its pure electric avatar i7 in 2022 only. Now, after three years of launching the current generation of 7 Series and i7, BMW is working on a facelift iteration of these models, which are expected to debut sometime later this year.

BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift: What design updates to expect

The rival to Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8, BMW 7 Series would get a host of design and powertrain upgrades in the facelift. Being a facelift and not next generation models, both the BMW cars are expected to feature updated kidney grille design, influenced by the G60 5 Series. Besides that, the front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, too, may come with revamped appearance. Besides that, the headlamps and taillights are also likely to come heavily revamped.

Inside the cabin, expect the updated 7 Series and i7 to get some significant updates. One of these updates would be bigger touchscreen infotainment systems with improved software and user interface in order to bring the technology up-to-date. Besides that, the upholstery could get an update as well. However, the layout inside the cabin would remain unchanged.

BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift: What's on the powertrain front

On the powertrain front, the 740d xDrive has a 286 bhp peak power churning diesel engine, which works in the entry-level variant of the 7 Series. Above this are two hybrid variants, each with an electric motor integrated into the transmission, delivering 197 bhp peak power. In the 750e xDrive model, the 313 bhp peak power producing internal combustion engine comes paired with the electric motor, which pumps out a maximum power output of 490 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

The M760e xDrive is more powerful with its 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, churning out 380 bhp peak power from the internal combustion engine alone. Owing to the aforementioned electric support, the hybrid powertrain generates maximum power output of 571 bhp and a peak torque of 800 Nm. An 18.7 kWh battery pack provides a pure electric range of 77 to 87 kilometres in both the plug-in hybrid variants. Expect BMW to upgrade these powertrains to offer a pure electric range of 100 kilometres in the facelifted model.

BMW would also offer upgraded electric powertrain with the i7 facelift. The current i7 is available in three different iterations. The base model eDrive50 generates 455 bhp peak power and 650 Nm of maximum torque. The xDrive60 is more powerful and produces 544 bhp peak power and 745 Nm maximum torque. The top-of-the-line i7 M70 xDrive model generates 660 bhp peak power and 1,100 Nm of mammoth torque. All these three variants come equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, which provides a maximum range of 560 kilometres (M70 xDrive) to 615 kilometres (xDrive60). The facelifted model could get an improved battery and thermal management system.

