Renault Kiger facelift to be launched soon. Here's what to expect

The Renault Kiger facelift is expected to debut in India soon. The sub compact SUV’s sister, the Nissan Magnite also saw an update with a minor facelift in October 2024. While Renualt recently updated the Kiger lineup with new features and variant combination, the Kiger facelift is expected to be launched later in 2025.

Just like the Nissan Magnite facelift, the Renualt Kiger facelift is expected to retain a similar silhouette as the current Kiger. However, the Kiger facelift is expected to featureslimmer, horizontally aligned LED DRLs, a restyled radiator grille, and a reshaped front bumper. Another key expected feature is the addition of a shark fin antenna.

Other key highlights on the exterior are expected to be new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, clear-lens LED taillights, a reworked bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler. Along with these, the facelifted Kiger is also expected to get rear wiper and washer, a repositioned number plate section integrated into the bumper and a refreshed Renault logo.

Renault Kiger facelift: Cabin and features

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the Renault Kiger facelift is expected to remain mostly similar. Just like the Nissan Magnite facelift, the Kiger facelift is also expected to retain the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other key features of the cabin to be expected are push-button start, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, adjustable headrests and front and rear armrests. It is also expected that the Kiger facelift will feature a different colour theme for the cabin.

Renault Kiger facelift: Specs

In terms of powertrain, the Renault Kiger facelift is expected to retain the same set of engines as the current model. The current model gets two sets of engine - 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 98 bhp and can produce up to 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In contrast, the turbocharged engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

