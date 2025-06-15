HT Auto
search icon
Renault Triber 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

RENAULT Triber 2025

Exp. Launch on 15 Jun 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
6 - 10 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

Triber 2025 Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Triber 2025: 999.0 cc

Category average

View all Triber 2025 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Renault Triber 2025

Triber 2025 Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
  • Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 3, 2025: Renault India aims to overhaul dealership experience. Here's the plan

    • Triber 2025 Launch Date

    The Renault Triber 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

    Triber 2025 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 - 10 Lakhs*.

    Specs and Features

    The Renault Triber 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 999 cc
    • Transmission: Manual
    • FuelType: Petrol

    Triber 2025 Seating Capacity

    The Renault Triber 2025 is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

    Triber 2025 Rivals

    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Kiger 2025, Renault Triber and Tata Punch are sought to be the major rivals to Renault Triber 2025.

    ...Read More

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Triber 2025.
    Renault Triber 2025
    Nissan Magnite
    VS
    Renault Triber 2025
    Select model
    Nissan Magnite
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left Side
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Renault Triber 2025 Alternatives

    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    6 - 11.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    UPCOMING
    Renault Kiger 2025

    Renault Kiger 2025

    6 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    6 - 8.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6.2 - 10.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars

    Renault Triber 2025 Images

    Renault Triber 2025 Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Renault Triber 2025 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Engine999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Popular Renault Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Renault Cars

    Renault Triber 2025 News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
    4 Feb 2025
    Latest news on February 3, 2025: A view of the revamped dealership of Renault India in Ambattur, in Chennai.
    Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 3, 2025: Renault India aims to overhaul dealership experience. Here's the plan
    3 Feb 2025
    A view of the revamped dealership of Renault India in Ambattur, in Chennai.
    Renault India aims to overhaul dealership experience. Here's the plan
    3 Feb 2025
    Renault is offering benefits on both the MY24 and MY25 versions of the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models.
    Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get massive discounts. Here's how much you can save
    14 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 5: New-gen Renault Kiger and Triber in works, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued
    6 Jan 2025
    View all
     Renault Triber 2025 News
    Explore Other Options

    Renault Triber 2025 FAQs

    The Renault Triber 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6-10 Lakhs.
    The Renault Triber 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025, introducing a new addition to the 999 cc segment.
    The Renault Triber 2025 features a 999 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The Renault Triber 2025 faces competition from the likes of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the 999 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    Latest Cars in India 2025

    Kia Syros

    Kia Syros

    9 - 17.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW iX1 LWB

    BMW iX1 LWB

    49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2025

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2025

    Audi RS Q8 2025

    Audi RS Q8 2025

    2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG Majestor

    MG Majestor

    40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 Price in Delhi
    Lotus Emeya

    Lotus Emeya

    2.34 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Emeya Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta EV Price in Delhi
    Kia Syros

    Kia Syros

    9 - 17.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Syros Price in Delhi
    BMW iX1 LWB

    BMW iX1 LWB

    49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    iX1 LWB Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars