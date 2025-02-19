2025 Renault Kiger: Check out the updated SUV's price, specs and features
- Renault has launched the MY2025 Kiger SUV with updated features in some variants and slightly higher pricing.
Renault has recently announced the MY25 version of its Renault Kiger SUV with updated pricing and feature list. The 2025 Renault Kiger stands out in the compact SUV segment with its blend of style, performance and newly added features.
Here are five key highlights that make it a compelling choice:
The 2025 Kiger gets an updated engine lineup with E20 compliance. One unit is a 1-litre petrol engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an easy-R AMT. The other engine is a 1-litre turbo petrol unit making 97 bhp and 160 Nm of torque and this unit is offered with a 5-speed manual and an x-tronic CVT as well.
The 2025 Renault Kiger maintains its bold and dynamic exterior, featuring a signature chrome-accented grille, sharp LED headlights and a distinctive rear spoiler with C-shaped LED tail lamps. The interior offers a spacious cabin with ergonomic seating, premium upholstery and an adjustable driver’s seat for enhanced comfort.
The Kiger comes equipped with a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system featuring gesture control, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster offers customisable views and a premium Bose 8-speaker surround system ensures an immersive audio experience.
Safety is taken care of in the Kiger SUV. It includes features such as a rear seat belt reminder. driver front and side airbags. front passenger front and side airbags. ABS and EBD with brake assist, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control system, hill start assist, front seat belts with load limiter, seat belt with pre-tensioner (driver only), speed alert warning, seat belt reminder – driver + passenger, reverse parking sensors, pedestrian protection and rear door child lock.
The 2025 Renault Kiger is available in multiple variants to suit different customer needs starting at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base RXE variant. The top RXZ Dual Tone variant on the other hand is priced at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).
The turbo petrol engine can only be had starting with the RXZ variant which has been priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). These competitive pricing options position the Kiger better in the compact SUV segment.
