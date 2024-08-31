Zelio Ebikes launches three new electric scooters with up to 100 km of range

Zelio , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched three new electric scooters in the Indian market under the Eeva series. There is Eeva, Eeva Eco, and Eeva ZX+. The prices start at ₹56,051 and go up to ₹90,500. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooters will be available with lead acid and li-ion batteries. The manufacturer is offering a warranty of 1 year or 10,000 km.

Zelio Eeva

TheEeva model is designed specifically for everyday urban transportation, incorporating a BLDC motor (60/72V), a total weight of 80 kg, and a carrying capacity of 180 kg. This scooter is fitted with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Additionally, the Eeva boasts a range of advanced features, including an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch, USB charger, and a digital display, positioning it as an intelligent option for commuters. It is available in Blue, Grey, White, and Black, and comes in five different battery configurations.

- 60V/32AH Lead Acid: ₹56,051, with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 72V/32AH Lead Acid: ₹58,551, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-9 hours.

- 60V/38AH Lead Acid: ₹61,851, with a range of 70-75 km and a charging time of 8-9 hours.

- 72V/38AH Lead Acid: ₹65,551, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 9-10 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: ₹79,051, with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

Eeva Eco

This version also comes with drum brakes and a load capacity of 180 kg. What's different is that the front wheel is now an alloy and the electric motor is a 48/60V BLDC unit. The feature list stays the same but this scooter is offered in three variants -

- 48V/32AH Lead Acid: ₹52,000, with a range of 50-60 km and a charging time of 6-7 hours.

- 60V/32 AH Lead Acid: ₹54,000, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: ₹68,000, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

The top-end version is the Eeva ZX+. It has a BLDC motor (60/72V), a gross weight of 90 kg, and a loading capacity of 180 kg. There is a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Again the feature list stays identical to the other scooters. Available in Blue, Grey, White, and Black, the Eeva ZX+ is offered in the following battery variants:

- 60V/32AH Lead Acid: ₹67,500, with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours.

- 72V/32AH Lead Acid: ₹70,000, with a range of 70 km and a charging time of 7-9 hours.

- 60V/38AH Lead Acid: ₹73,300, with a range of 70-75 km and a charging time of 8-9 hours.

- 72V/38AH Lead Acid: ₹77,000, with a range of 100 km and a charging time of 9-10 hours.

- 60V/30AH Li-Ion: ₹90,500, with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours.

