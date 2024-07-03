Which is the top variant of Zelio Gracy Pro? The top variant of Zelio Gracy Pro is the 30 Ah 60 V.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Gracy Pro? The Zelio Gracy Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 7-9 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Gracy Pro have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Gracy Pro offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 42 Ah 72 V is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 30 Ah 60 V is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Gracy Pro? The Zelio Gracy Pro is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.