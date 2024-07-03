HT Auto
Zelio Gracy Pro

Zelio Gracy Pro starting price is Rs. 79,999 in India. Zelio Gracy Pro is available in 2 variant and 3 colours.
79,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Zelio Gracy Pro Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Range120 km
Charging time7-9 Hrs.
Available Colours

Zelio Gracy Pro Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Gracy ProvsPraisePro
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Gracy ProvsNyx
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Gracy ProvsJaunty-3W
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Gracy ProvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999
Gracy ProvsETrance Neo

Zelio Gracy Pro Variants & Price

Zelio Gracy Pro price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy Pro comes in 2 variants. Zelio Gracy Pro's top variant is 30 Ah 60 V.

42 Ah 72 V
79,999*
120 Km
30 Ah 60 V
79,999*
80 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Zelio Gracy Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooter
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time7-9 Hrs.
View all Gracy Pro specs and features

Zelio Gracy Pro comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Zelio Gracy Pro
Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerPrevail Electric WolfuryOkaya EV FreedumFlycon Empire
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,999 Onwards
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹89,999
₹74,900
₹79,900
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
38.25 Ah
48 V / 30 Ah
28-30 Ah
Range
120 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90.0 Km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
110 Km
70-75 km/charge
80-100 Km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Zelio News

    Zelio EBikes will launch the new electric scooter in July.
    Zelio teases new electric scooter with 100 km range. Check details
    3 Jul 2024
    Wet and slippery surfaces can make riding a two-wheeler dangerous. Take preventive measure to make your rides safe and comfortable during the monsoon
    Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
    20 Jul 2024
    Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more
    40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police
    20 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.
    Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart. Check offers
    19 Jul 2024
    Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially
    Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?
    19 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     
    Zelio Gracy Pro FAQs

    The top variant of Zelio Gracy Pro is the 30 Ah 60 V.
    The Zelio Gracy Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 7-9 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Zelio Gracy Pro offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 42 Ah 72 V is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 30 Ah 60 V is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Zelio Gracy Pro is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
    The Zelio Gracy Pro has a charging time of 7-9 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

     Popular Scooters