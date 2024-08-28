Honda's electrification strategy: Eyes a balanced approach. Here's how

The Japanese carmaker, Honda has traditionally been quite cautious in its approach to electrification. However, now though, the company is making strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market, especially with the recent expansion of its EV lineup.

During a recent roundtable discussion in Monterey, Honda Global Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama stated that the company is very much focused on

This comes in at a time when the global EV market is witnessing a downfall. Despite this, Honda remains committed to its long-term vision of a fully electric future, a report by Motor1 stated.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Commitment to carbon neutrality

During a recent roundtable discussion in Monterey, Honda Global Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama stated that the company is very much focused on achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. "Many people are talking about the slowdown of EV sales," Aoyama acknowledged. "However, our focus is clear based on our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."

Also Read : Honda Elevate ZX MT vs Hyundai Creta SX Tech Petrol: A VFM pick under ₹16 lakh

The VP emphasised that Honda believes in the long-term viability of battery EVs, especially for smaller vehicles like motorcycles and automobiles. He explained that the industry is still in its early days of the EV era and the shift towards EVs will continue at a steady pace. According to Aoyama, Honda is not merely building an EV business but striving to establish a strong EV brand as part of its broader mission to achieve zero environmental impact.

Honda’s Indian EV story

Just like other vehicle manufacturers in India, Honda Cars India too has committed towards electrification in the country. The company’s electrification journey started with the introduction of the Honda City e:HEV back in 2022. However, the first fully electric model from the company in India would be the electric compact SUV based on the Honda Elevate.

Also Read : Honda, Nissan, Toyota to use recycled plastic from scrapped cars in new models

The company plans to launch its first EV in India in 2025. Interestingly, in 2025 other manufacturers, like Hyundai will also enter the electric compact SUV segment with its Creta EV. As of now, the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV are the two sole models available in the electric compact SUV space. MG with its Windsor EV will have its second offering in the electric compact SUV space in September 2024.

Looking Ahead: The 0 Series Platform

Globally, Honda introduced its new0 Series platform earlier this year. The new series will act as the base for future Honda electric SUVs and a sports car. As Honda puts its foot to the EV pedal, the company is focused onbuilding a robust EV brand rather than merely expanding its EV product line.

"We are trying to build a strong EV brand, not an EV business," Aoyama reiterated, underscoring Honda's broader mission of achieving zero environmental impact. With an eye on long term goals and a balanced appraoch to electricfiaction, Honda aims to be a a key player in the evolving automotive landscape.

First Published Date: