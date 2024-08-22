HT Auto
Honda Elevate ZX MT vs Hyundai Creta SX Tech Petrol: A VFM pick under 16 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM
The Honda Elevate and the Creta both come with 1.5-litre engines under ₹16 lakhs
The Honda Elevate and the Creta both come with 1.5-litre engines under ₹16 lakhs

According to recent sales reports of the automotive industry, there has been a decline in sales of hatchbacks and people prefer to buy SUVs. However, you don’t necessarily need to see a sales report to understand the trend of the market. It is evident when you see almost everyone driving an SUV. The trend for SUVs has even led to manufacturers focusing more on bringing models with more ground clearances, boot space and off-roading capabilities.

If you’re also planning to buy a compact SUV the most popular models that pop up in mind are either the Hyundai Creta or the Honda Elevate. But deciding which one to go for becomes tough, especially when under a budget. If your budget is just under 16 lakhs (ex-showroom), and you are looking for the best value for your money then this comparison will help you decide.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Variant fitting the budget

With a 16 lakh budget, you can opt for the top-of-the-line Honda Elevate ZX with a manual transmission which costs 15.4 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The other option is Hyundai's Creta SX tech petrol with a manual transmission comes at 15.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Power Figures

The 1.5 liter i-VTEC engine of the Elevate produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm torque whereas the Creta's 1.5 MPi unit churns out 113 bhp and 143 Nm of torque.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Features

The ZX variant of the Elevate comes fully kitted out with all the bells and whistles that Honda has to offer. It even gets some features that the Creta SX Tech misses like auto-dimming inside the rearview mirror and a digi-analogue driver information display. The Creta, on the other hand, has a lot more features over the Honda Elevate such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, puddle lamps, reclining rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, idle stop-go, a cooled glovebox and much more.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Safety

Both vehicles get basic safety features such as ABS with EBD, stability control, and airbags for driver, passenger, side and curtain type. Elevate gets a single-camera-based ADAS whereas the Creta gets more ADAS features with its one front and two rear radar sensors in addition to the single front camera.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Mileage

The officially claimed mileage of the Honda Elevate for the manual transmission is 15 kmpl whereas the Creta promises to return a mileage of 17 kmpl.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST
