HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsElevate vs Creta

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 l MPi Petrol
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km850
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89212,61,831
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90010,87,000
RTO
1,21,9901,20,410
Insurance
54,50253,921
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44527,121

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
1353.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta
1493.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Creta

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars