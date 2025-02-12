Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Where should you put your money

HT Auto
  Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple Energy has launched the Simple One Gen 1.5 in India with new features and an improved range per charging cycle. Priced at 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the cost of the Simple One Gen 1.5 remains unchanged. The sporty electric scooter segment of the Indian two-wheeler market has been witnessing a ramp-up in product launches. The newly launched updated Simple One comes revising its competition against Ola Electric's S1 Pro Plus.

Upcoming bikes in India

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and feeling confused between the Simple One Gen 1.5 and Ola S1 Pro Plus, here is a quick comparison between these two models.

Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Price

Simple One Gen 1.5 electric scooter comes priced at 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro Plus is priced at 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro Plus comes as an affordable option against the Simple One Gen 1.5.

Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Specification

The Simple One Gen 1.5 electric scooter comes powered by a 5 kWh battery pack. Paired with the electric motor, the Simple One now churns out 11.3 bhp peak power and 72 Nm of maximum torque. The updated electric scooter claims to return up to 248 kilometres of range on a full charge, as compared to 212 kilometres offered by the previous model. Simple Energy claims the EV is capable of doing 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kmph.

On the other hand, Ola Electric's S1 Pro Plus is the flagship electric scooter from the brand that gets a 5.3 kWh battery pack with 4680 Bharat cells. The Ola S1 Pro Plus promises to run up to 320 kilometres on a full charge. It churns out 174 bhp peak power and is capable of zipping from 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds with a top speed of 141 kmph.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 14:22 PM IST
