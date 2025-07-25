MG Cyberster launched starting at 72.49 lakh. Take a look at the electric roadster

MG has launched the Cyberster , an electric convertible roadster in India, starting at a price of ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this pricing is only applicable for customers who had pre-reserved the electric sports car. For those without reservations, the EV will be sold at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Cyberster is the second model from the brand which will be sold through the more premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships. While the Cyberster had already made large waves internationally, it caught most Indian eyes at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, being showcased in India for the first time.

The newly launched MG Cyberster gets electric scissor-styled doors and multiple modern features, which make it a unique offering in the Indian market. The electric sports car will be the first electric roadster to come to India and will be brought in Completely Built-Up units. While the Cyberster does not face any direct competition, it will compete with other high-performance cars such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

MG Cyberster: Design and colour options

In terms of design, the EV comes with an eye-catching low-swung, convertible body style. It is underpinned by a dedicated electric vehicle platform with a wheelbase of 2,690mm and gets 20-inch staggered alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle gets a drooping boot with a very subtle lip. The shoulder lines are also smooth and the overall shape of the car is towards. The aerodynamic efficiency has been a design priority, with the car featuring a drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd.

The all-new MG Cyberster electric roadster will be available in India in four exterior colour options: Nuclear Yellow with a black roof, Flare Red with a black roof, Andes Grey with a red roof, and Modern Beige with a red roof.

The scissor doors and 20-inch alloys make the roadster look sporty.

MG Cyberster: Powertrain and performance

The electric sports car uses a 77 kWh battery pack positioned between the axles, forming the base of the floor. Paired with dual electric motors, it generates 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. According to the manufacturer, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, making it the most powerful production model in MG’s lineup. On a full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 510 km.

Globally, MG also sells a rear-wheel-drive version of the Cyberster fitted with a smaller 64 kWh battery. This variant produces 295 bhp and reportedly offers a slightly better range of 519 km.

MG Cyberster: Interior and features

The interior of the MG Cyberster features two 7-inch digital screens and a 10.25-inch central infotainment system. Upholstery includes suede and vegan leather, and the car also includes features like dual-zone climate control, a PM 2.5 filter, and a Bose audio system. The cabin is designed with a sporty appeal, offering performance-style seating, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio and display controls, and a rotary selector dedicated to launch control. Paddle shifters are also included, allowing the driver to adjust regenerative braking levels.

MG Cyberster: Specifications and safety

Chassis tuning has been led by ex-Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, and braking is handled by Brembo callipers, helping the vehicle stop from 100 to 0 kmph in 33 metres. Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a Driver Monitoring System, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a body structure designed for rollover resistance. The company claims the car’s Side Stability Factor (SSF) stands at 1.83.

The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible gets dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.

MG Cyberster: Bookings and warranty

Bookings can be made online or at ‘MG Select’ centres in 13 cities across India. The price includes a portable 3.3 kW charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and standard installation. MG is offering a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner and a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty for the vehicle.

