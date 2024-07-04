Jaguar I-Pace electric luxury SUV delisted from India website

One of the first luxury electric offerings to go on sale in India, the Jaguar I-Pace has been delisted from the brand’s website in the country. Jaguar India's last models on sale were the I-Pace and F-Pace and the former’s discontinuation leaves just one model in the British carmaker’s stable. The move was an anticipated one as JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) steps into a new era of mobility with all-electric offerings.

With the Jaguar I-Pace discontinued, the brand just has one model on sale with the F-Pace as it plans to bring an entirely new lineup of EVs from 2025

Jaguar I-Pace Discontinued

The Jaguar I-Pace was launched in India in 2021 and was the brand’s first all-electric offering to go on sale. The coupe-styled SUV was priced over ₹1 crore (ex-showroom) and was a rival to the then Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron models. While the EQC has been discontinued, the updated e-tron rebranded as the Q8 e-tron was launched in the country late last year.

The Jaguar I-Pace was a head-turner with its looks and driving dynamics but limited practicality meant it had fewer takers over rivals

Unlike its rivals, the Jaguar I-Pace did not receive any periodic updates, which made it less and less relevant amidst newer electric offerings including the BMW iX. Moreover, the electric luxury SUV was caught up in the British brand’s transformation strategy as sales for the Jaguar range struggled globally. The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) brand was divided into four sub-brands - Jaguar, Discovery, Defender, and Range Rover - with Jaguar going all-electric starting in 2025.

The Jaguar I-Pace’s demise was expected and India just happens to be one of the first markets to drop the model. The electric offering will be phased out in other markets in the coming months as Jaguar brings its new range of EVs globally from next year onwards. Not just the I-Pace, Jaguar India recently delisted the F-Pace in India with production of the sports car concluding globally a few weeks ago.

Jaguar I-Pace Specifications

The Jaguar I-Pace was one of the more exciting electric SUVs to drive when it first arrived in India. Its spectacular looks and driving dynamics made it quite desirable but it wasn’t as spacious or practical as most of its rivals, which also made its appeal limited to a select few. The electric SUV was powered by a 90 kWh battery pack promising a range of about 470 km (claimed) on a single charge. The battery pack powered two electric motors with a combined output of 395 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque.

Jaguar Future Launches

Jaguar has already announced its upcoming product lineup which includes a host of newly-developed electric vehicles. This includes a new four-seater GT car that will rival the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and the like, while there will be an electric luxury SUV, along the lines of the Bentley Bentayga. A luxury sedan is also said to be in the works. The new offerings will be based on the brand’s JEA platform designed specifically for electric propulsion.

